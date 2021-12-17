Sabato i Babbi Natale arrivano in sella alle moto Ducati

Sabato 18 dicembre Campo Marzo si tingerà di rosso. Da qui partirà infatti la parata “Babbo Natale in moto”, organizzata dal Moto Club Ducati Vicenza, di motociclisti vestiti con il costume rosso di Babbo Natale.

Il raduno è alle 14 all’esedra in Campo Marzo di viale Eretenio, da dove partirà la sfilata dei motociclisti per le strade cittadine. La parata terminerà verso le 15.30 alla pro loco di Monticello Conte Otto.

Parte del ricavato derivante dall’acquisto dei vestiti da Babbo Natale sarà devoluto alla onlus “Angeli Berici” per la chirurgia pediatrica dell’Ospedale di Vicenza.