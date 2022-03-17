11.4 C
Vicenza
18 Marzo 2022

SPORTvicentino
Basket Primo Piano Slider

Covid in prima squadra: AS Vicenza sospende l’attività fino a martedì 22 marzo

di Redazione066
BASKET SERIE A2 FEMMINILE – Nuovo stop per AS Vicenza: dopo gli ultimi controlli effettuati, che hanno rilevato la persistenza della positività al Covid in alcune giocatrici, la società in accordo con lo staff ha deciso di sospendere gli allenamenti e di riprendere l’attività sportiva  martedì 22 marzo.

Ti potrebbe interessare:

La Migross Asiago concede il bis contro i Broncos: sabato all’Odegar per chiudere la serie

Redazione

I Diavoli Vicenza sabato a Ferrara per dimenticare la sconfitta di Coppa Italia

Redazione

Covid in prima squadra: AS Vicenza sospende l’attività fino a martedì 22 marzo

Redazione

Lascia un commento