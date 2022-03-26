9.3 C
Vicenza
27 Marzo 2022

SPORTvicentino
Hockey Hockey in line Primo Piano Slider

Con 6 gol i Diavoli Vicenza vincono il derby con l’Asiago Vipers

di Redazione054
HOCKEY IN LINE – I Diavoli Vicenza si aggiudicano per 6-1 il derby casalingo contro gli Asiago Vipers.
A firmare il successo sono Matteo Francon, Nathan Sigmund, Simon Zerdin, Nicola Frigo e Davide Dal Sasso.
Il gol ospite é di Simone Pertile.
La fotogallery di Vito de Romeo

Ti potrebbe interessare:

A Schio l’impianto sportivo di SS. Trinità intitolato a Mirko Berlato “el sindaco”

Redazione

Con 6 gol i Diavoli Vicenza vincono il derby con l’Asiago Vipers

Redazione

La Migross Asiago Hockey vince a tavolino gara 1 di semifinale contro il Lustenau

Redazione

Lascia un commento