24 Febbraio 2024

Brennero chiuso: la Migross Asiago deve rinunciare alla trasferta ad Innsbruck

Redazione
HOCKEY GHIACCIO ICEHL – La partita di questa sera ad Innsbruck tra i padroni di casa dell’ HC TIWAG Innsbruck e la Migross Asiago è stata cancellata per l’impossibilità della formazione giallorossa di raggiungere l’Austria.
Considerate le condizioni meteo, la squadra questa mattina ha largamente anticipato la partenza, ma non è stato sufficiente dal momento in cui il Brennero è stato chiuso al passaggio veicolare.
Il pullman ha così invertito la propria rotta per tornare ad Asiago.

