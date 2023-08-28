20.9 C
Mercoledì sera presentazione in piazza per l’Arzignano Valchiampo

CALCIO SERIE C – La notte gialloceleste!

Nel “Mercoledì by Night” l’Arzignano Valchiampo dà ufficialmente il via alla stagione sportiva 2023/2024 presentando le formazioni del Settore Giovanile e tutti i protagonisti della Prima Squadra.
L’appuntamento è per mercoledì 30 agosto, in piazza Campo Marzio, a partire dalle ore 20.
Ospiti dell’evento l’ex presidente del Vicenza Calcio Pieraldo Dalle Carbonare e lo storico team manager Silvano Caltran.

