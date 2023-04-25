9.7 C
Vicenza
27 Aprile 2023

Il Vicenza calcio femminile cala il tris vincente alla Sambenedettese

di Redazione067
CALCIO SERIE C FEMMINILE – Il Vicenza Calcio Femminile va a vincere per 3-0 sul campo della Sambenedettese Calcio Femminile.
Sblocca il risultato nel primo tempo Basso, poi nel secondo arrotondano Ponte e Penzo direttamente su calcio di punizione regalando alle biancorosse il quinto successo consecutivo.

