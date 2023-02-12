12.1 C
I Diavoli Vicenza battono gli Asiago Vipers e sono in finale di Coppa Italia contro Milano

Redazione
HOCKEY IN LINE FINALE COPPA ITALIA – Finale! I Diavoli Vicenza battono gli Asiago Vipers Asiago Vipers per 6-1 e sfideranno ancora una volta Milano House@Quanta nella finale che assegnerà la Coppa Italia 2023.
In pista oggi, domenica 12 febbraio, al pattinodromo di viale Ferrarin, , alle ore 18. Alle 13.30 la sfida per il terzo e quarto posto tra Asiago e Cittadella.
Tornando al derby berico di sabato sera, a segno per i padroni di casa Hodge e Dal Sasso per il 2-0 con cui si chiude il primo tempo. Nel secondo arrotondano il punteggio Vendrame, Delfino (autore di una doppietta) e Sigmund. Il gol della bandiera per i Vipers é di Simone Pertile.
La fotogallery di Nicolò Basile

