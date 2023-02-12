I Diavoli Vicenza battono gli Asiago Vipers e sono in finale di Coppa Italia contro Milano

Diavoli Vicenza battono gli Asiago Vipers Milano House@Quanta nella finale che assegnerà la Coppa Italia 2023. HOCKEY IN LINE FINALE COPPA ITALIA – Finale! Ibattono gli Asiago Vipers per 6-1 e sfideranno ancora una voltanella finale che assegnerà

In pista oggi, domenica 12 febbraio, al pattinodromo di viale Ferrarin, , alle ore 18. Alle 13.30 la sfida per il terzo e quarto posto tra Asiago e Cittadella.

Tornando al derby berico di sabato sera, a segno per i padroni di casa Hodge e Dal Sasso per il 2-0 con cui si chiude il primo tempo. Nel secondo arrotondano il punteggio Vendrame, Delfino (autore di una doppietta) e Sigmund. Il gol della bandiera per i Vipers é di Simone Pertile.