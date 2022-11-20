Bosio e Peruffo firmano il pareggio di Tennis Comunali Vicenza contro il Team Avino

2-2 il risultato al termine dei singolari con i due punti che arrivano dagli ormai “soliti” G&G. Gabriele Bosio supera Marco Navarra per 6-2 6-1 mentre Giovanni Peruffo regola Simone Sorbino per 6-2 6-3.

Sconfitta al debutto stagionale per Tommaso Dal Santo, che si arrende a Nikolas Sanchez-Izquierdo Villar per 7-6 6-4. Perde invece in tre set Riccardo Balzerani contro Luciano Taddeo Darderi per 5-7 6-2 3-6.

In doppio Balzerani/Dal Santo cedono a Darderi/Sanchez per 6-3 6-4. Bosio/Peruffo, invece, non tradiscono i favori del pronostico e si impongono per 6-3 6-2 contro Sorbino/Navarra confermando la loro imbattibilità stagionale e, soprattutto, regalando un punto importante alla squadra.