10.1 C
Vicenza
21 Novembre 2022

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Slider Tennis

Bosio e Peruffo firmano il pareggio di Tennis Comunali Vicenza contro il Team Avino

di Redazione071
TENNIS SERIE A – Nella sesta giornata del campionato di serie A2 Tennis Comunali Vicenza é impegnato  a San Giuseppe Vesuviano ospite del Tennis Team AVINO.
3-3 il risultato finale dopo una lunga giornata con la pioggia che costringe a giocare indoor su un solo campo.
2-2 il risultato al termine dei singolari con i due punti che arrivano dagli ormai “soliti” G&G. Gabriele Bosio supera Marco Navarra per 6-2 6-1 mentre Giovanni Peruffo regola Simone Sorbino per 6-2 6-3.
Sconfitta al debutto stagionale per Tommaso Dal Santo, che si arrende a Nikolas Sanchez-Izquierdo Villar per 7-6 6-4. Perde invece in tre set Riccardo Balzerani contro Luciano Taddeo Darderi per 5-7 6-2 3-6.
In doppio Balzerani/Dal Santo cedono a Darderi/Sanchez per 6-3 6-4. Bosio/Peruffo, invece, non tradiscono i favori del pronostico e si impongono per 6-3 6-2 contro Sorbino/Navarra confermando la loro imbattibilità stagionale e, soprattutto, regalando un punto importante alla squadra.
Domenica ultima trasferta del girone sui campi del Circolo Tennis Bologna, oggi battuto in casa dal Tennis Club Villasanta mentre il C.T. “mario Stasi” Lecce é andato a vincere sempre per 5-1 contro Ferratella Sporting Club festeggiando così la promozione in serie A1.
Risultati 6^ giornata
Tennis Team Avino – Tennis Comunali Vicenza 3-3
CT Bologna – TC Villasanta 1-5
SSD Ferratella – CT Mario Stasi Lecce 1-5
Classifica: CT Mario Stasi Lecce 14; TC Villasanta 10; SSD Ferratella e CT Bologna 7, Tennis Comunali Vicenza 6, Avino 5, Siracusa 0.

Ti potrebbe interessare:

I Diavoli Vicenza travolgono Monleale e festeggiano il primo gol di Centofante

Redazione

La Civitus Allianz Vicenza cede alla distanza alla capolista Orzinuovi

Redazione

La Migross Asiago batte il Kremenchuk e vola in finale di Continental Cup

Redazione

Lascia un commento