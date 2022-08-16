23.9 C
Vicenza
19 Agosto 2022

SPORTvicentino
Mundialito 2022 Primo Piano

Parte l’avventura del MUNDIALITO: protagoniste 32 squadre Pulcini

di Redazione094
Parte l’avventura del Mundialito
Lunedì 19/09 ore 18.30
(Location in via di definizione)
– sorteggi e abbinamenti delle squadre con le nazionali del mondiale in Qatar.
Dovranno essere presenti 1 giocatore e 1 dirigente.
Seguirà consegna divise con i colori delle nazionali abbinate e bandiera della nazione rappresentata.
Venerdì 23/09
– Ore 17.30 ritrovo di tutte le squadre ai Giardini Salvi (Vicenza);
– Ore 18.00 partenza per sfilata in centro storico
– Ore 18.30 presentazione delle squadre e saluto Autorità (luogo in definizione).
(Questo programma dovrà essere confermato e potrebbe subire lievi variazioni a seconda delle necessità o delle indicazioni da parte del Comune di Vicenza)
sabato pomeriggio 24/09 domenica mattina 25/09 
– fase di qualificazione ai campi di san pio X (via Calvi – Vicenza)
sabato pomeriggio 1/10
domenica mattina 2/10
– seconda fase (ottavi, quarti)
data da definire 
– girone finale a 4 squadre allo stadio R. Menti in anteprima di una partita del LR Vicenza.
Per particolari necessità riguardanti la fase di qualificazione tipo:
– Giocare solo sabato
– Giocare solo domenica
– indifferente Sa o Do
Calendario suscettibile di VARIAZIONI – NON E’ DEFINITIVO
Grazie per l’attenzione e a presto.
Beppe Sammarco
CO Mundialito 2022
– Sport Vicentino
– Lr Vicenza
– Usd Alltait

 

calendario base

