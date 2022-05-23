Martedì 24 maggio a Vicenza le premiazioni dei campioni veneti di ACI Sport 2021

MOTORI – Martedì 24 maggio, con inizio alle ore 18.30, al Centro Congressi della Confartigianato di Vicenza, in via Fermi 201 a Vicenza, si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione dei campioni ACI Sport 2021 degli Automobile Club del Veneto.
Saranno consegnati 180 riconoscimenti ai migliori sportivi di tutte le specialità del motorsport veneto (rally, gare in salita e regolarità), distinte per auto storiche e moderne. Anche l’automodellismo avrà i suoi vincitori. Saranno premiati tutte le categorie di licenziati: non solo piloti e navigatori, ma anche scuderie, preparatori e noleggiatori.
Scorrendo la lunga lista, spiccano tra i premiati: Roberto Ragazzi, Matteo Luise, Alberto Battistolli, Federico Bottoni, Sofia Peruzzi, Umberto Scandola, Denis Mezzacasa e Fabrizio Vettorel.
Premiato anche il presidente dell’Automobile Club Vicenza, Luigi Battistolli, che farà anche gli onori di casa della manifestazione trasmessa in diretta sulla pagina Facebook di ACI Vicenza e sul canale di YouTube di SPORTVicentino.
