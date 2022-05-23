Martedì 24 maggio a Vicenza le premiazioni dei campioni veneti di ACI Sport 2021

MOTORI – Martedì 24 maggio , con inizio alle ore 18.30, al Centro Congressi della Confartigianato di Vicenza , in via Fermi 201 a Vicenza, si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione dei campioni ACI Sport 2021 degli Automobile Club del Veneto.

Saranno consegnati 180 riconoscimenti ai migliori sportivi di tutte le specialità del motorsport veneto (rally, gare in salita e regolarità), distinte per auto storiche e moderne. Anche l’automodellismo avrà i suoi vincitori. Saranno premiati tutte le categorie di licenziati: non solo piloti e navigatori, ma anche scuderie, preparatori e noleggiatori.