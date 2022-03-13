13.1 C
14 Marzo 2022

AS Vicenza rinvia la partita di domenica con Treviso: nuovi casi Covid in casa biancorossa

di Redazione
BASKET SERIE A2 FEMMINILE – “Salta” il derby tra AS Vicenza e Treviso, in programma domenica 13 marzo, alle ore 18, al palazzetto dello sport di via Goldoni.
In seguito agli ultimi controlli effettuati, si sono verificati diversi casi di positività al Covid 19 in seno alla prima squadra biancorossa.
La FIP e la Lega Basket Femminile hanno dato il consenso in data odierna al rinvio della gara a data da destinarsi.

