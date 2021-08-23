19.5 C
Vicenza
25 Agosto 2021

Il calendario della Primavera del LR Vicenza: debutto casalingo l’11 settembre con la Virtus Entella

CALCIO – Reso noto il calendario del campionato Primavera. Il LR Vicenza debutterà in casa l’11 settembre contro la Virtus Entella.

Il girone di andata si concluderà il 18 dicembre per poi riprendere il 22 gennaio con la prima di ritorno.

