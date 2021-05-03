16.5 C
Vicenza
5 Maggio 2021

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Slider Tennis

In serie C Tennis Comunali Vicenza vince il derby con il Plebiscito Padova e festeggia la salvezza

di Redazione0104
Adele Burato ed Alice Paterno in doppio hanno regalato il punto della vittoria
TENNIS – Salvezza raggiunta per la squadra A di Tennis Comunali Vicenza impegnata nel campionato di serie C.
La squadra capitanata da Alessia Stefani ha battuto per 3-1il Plebiscito Padova.
Nei singolari successi per Adele Burato (2.4) contro Melissa Maria Valerio (2.8)con un duplice 6-2 e di Stefani contro Diletta Maria Mungo (3.1) per 6-0 6-2 a fronte della sconfitta di Alice Paterno (3.1) ad opera di Serena Forzutti (3.2) con il punteggio di 6-2 6-3.
Era poi il doppio composto da Burato e Paterno a regalare il punto della vittoria regolando Valerio/Forzutti per 6-0 6-2.
In panchina la capitana Alessia Stefani, vittoriosa nel suo singolare

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Per Emanuele Padella grande spavento e ora qualche giorno di riposo

Redazione

LR Vicenza-Brescia: la diretta dal Menti

Redazione

Al Menti un’opera di Osvaldo Casanova per ricordare Ernesto Galli: martedì alle ore 12 l’inaugurazione

Redazione

Lascia un commento