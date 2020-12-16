Covid – Racchella (Lega): da governo ritardi erogazione bonus collaboratori sportivi – 50mila lavoratori ancora in attesa ristori novembre

RISTORI COLLABORATORI SPORTIVI – “Otre al danno la beffa: il governo prima promette ristori per tutte quelle persone che hanno visto, in ambito sportivo, bloccata o pesantemente rallentata la propria attività per via del Covid-19 ma poi non li eroga”.
Lo afferma l deputato GermanoRacchella primo firmatario dell’interpellanza sottoscritta da tutti i colleghi Lega della VII commissione.
“Il ministro Spadafora, infatti, ha rinnovato la possibilità di effettuare domande per il riconoscimento di indennità da parte dei collaboratori sportivi anche per il mese di dicembre 2020 – prosegue Racchella -. Peccato che oltre 50mila figure professionali che ne hanno fatto nuova richiesta non hanno ricevuto nessun tipo di risposta né bonifici né per il mese di novembre né ovviamente per dicembre”.
“Vista la grave crisi economica che attraversano le Società Sportive e i suoi collaboratori, impossibilitati a svolgere le loro normali mansioni – spiega l’onorevole della Lega -, abbiamo chiesto al ministro se intende provvedere alla erogazione dei bonus per questi 50mila operatori sportivi che hanno fatto nuove domande, in tempi estremamente rapidi vista anche la concomitanza con le festività natalizie e la chiusura degli uffici competenti”.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.