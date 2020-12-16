Covid – Racchella (Lega): da governo ritardi erogazione bonus collaboratori sportivi – 50mila lavoratori ancora in attesa ristori novembre

RISTORI COLLABORATORI SPORTIVI – “Otre al danno la beffa: il governo prima promette ristori per tutte quelle persone che hanno visto, in ambito sportivo, bloccata o pesantemente rallentata la propria attività per via del Covid-19 ma poi non li eroga”.

Lo afferma l deputato Germano Racchella primo firmatario dell’interpellanza sottoscritta da tutti i colleghi Lega della VII commissione.

“Il ministro Spadafora, infatti, ha rinnovato la possibilità di effettuare domande per il riconoscimento di indennità da parte dei collaboratori sportivi anche per il mese di dicembre 2020 – prosegue Racchella -. Peccato che oltre 50mila figure professionali che ne hanno fatto nuova richiesta non hanno ricevuto nessun tipo di risposta né bonifici né per il mese di novembre né ovviamente per dicembre”.

“Vista la grave crisi economica che attraversano le Società Sportive e i suoi collaboratori, impossibilitati a svolgere le loro normali mansioni – spiega l’onorevole della Lega -, abbiamo chiesto al ministro se intende provvedere alla erogazione dei bonus per questi 50mila operatori sportivi che hanno fatto nuove domande, in tempi estremamente rapidi vista anche la concomitanza con le festività natalizie e la chiusura degli uffici competenti”.