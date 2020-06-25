23.5 C
Vicenza
25 Giugno 2020

SPORTvicentino
La prima pagina in edicola venerdì 26 giugno

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Scarica SPORTvicentino di venerdì 26 giugno 2020

Redazione

A Vicenza torna gratis Estate al Parco (Querini) fino al 13 settembre 2020

Francesco Brasco

CICLISMO – A fine stagione di conclude il mandato di Andrea Cozza presidente dell’Uc Sovizzo

Francesco Brasco

Lascia un commento