16.8 C
Vicenza
19 Giugno 2020

SPORTvicentino
La prima pagina in edicola venerdì 19 giugno

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Scarica SPORTvicentino di venerdì 19 giugno 2020

Redazione

VOLLEY – Scoppia la pace tra Anthea Vicenza e San Paolo

Francesco Brasco

TRANS D’HAVET annullata

Redazione

Lascia un commento