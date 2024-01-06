7 C
Maltempo sul Veneto: sospesa l’attività calcistica di sabato e domenica

di Redazione080
CALCIO – Stante il perdurare delle avverse condizioni meteo, sentiti il Consiglio Direttivo e le Delegazioni Provinciali e Distrettuali, il Comitato regionale veneto della LND dispone la sospensione dell’attività Regionale e Provinciale di Calcio a 11 in programma sabato pomeriggio 6/1/2024 e domenica 7/1/2024 (mattina e pomeriggio) .
Resta confermata la gara di finale di Coppa Italia di Eccellenza.

