A Tennis Comunali Vicenza il derby della serie C con ST Bassano

di Redazione085

TENNIS SERIE C – Buona la prima per la squadra maschile di serie C di Tennis Comunali Vicenza che si impone per 6-0 nel derby con Società Tennis Bassano vincendo tutti gli incontri senza perdere neppure un set!
Giovanni Peruffo (2.3) regola con un duplice 6-1 Mattia Cappellari (2.7), Tommaso Bertuzzo (2.5) supera Mattia Bille (2.8) per 6-0 6-3, Simone Fucile (2.6) batte 6-3 7-5 Leonardo De Antoni(2.8) e Tommaso Stimamiglio (2.7) con un doppio 6-3 ha la meglio di Lorenzo Bortolaso (2.8).
Nei doppi Bertuzzo/Peruffo vincono 6-2 6-0 contro Bassan/Pelipei e Stimamiglio/Fucile si impongono per 6-2 6-1 contro Dalle Nogare/Bordignon.
All’esordio stagionale debutto in panchina anche per il maestro Edoardo Florio. Bravissimi tutti!
Prima di campionato amara, invece, per le ragazze sul campo del Green Garden Mestre. L’unico punto della sfida lo regala Adele Burato, che si impone per 6-3 3-6 6-4 contro Margherita Marcon. Sconfitte, invece, per Ludovica Zorzi e Caterina Cavalloni, battute per 6-2 6-1 e 6-1 6-1 rispettivamente da Beatrice Pelosin e Laura Monetti. Nel doppio, infine, non riesce la rimonta con Burato ed Alice Paterno superate per 6-1 6-0 da Marcon/Pelosin.

