A Tennis Comunali Vicenza il derby della serie C con ST Bassano

TENNIS SERIE C – Buona la prima per la squadra maschile di serie C diche si impone per 6-0 nel derby convincendo tutti gli incontri senza perdere neppure un set!

All’esordio stagionale debutto in panchina anche per il maestro Edoardo Florio . Bravissimi tutti!

Prima di campionato amara, invece, per le ragazze sul campo del Green Garden Mestre. L’unico punto della sfida lo regala Adele Burato, che si impone per 6-3 3-6 6-4 contro Margherita Marcon. Sconfitte, invece, per Ludovica Zorzi e Caterina Cavalloni, battute per 6-2 6-1 e 6-1 6-1 rispettivamente da Beatrice Pelosin e Laura Monetti. Nel doppio, infine, non riesce la rimonta con Burato ed Alice Paterno superate per 6-1 6-0 da Marcon/Pelosin.