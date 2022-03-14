Alberto Battistolli e Simone Scattollin quinti e migliori degli Italiani al debutto europeo 2022

RALLY – Quinto posto finale e migliori degli italiani in gara!

Non poteva esserci miglior debutto stagionale nel Campionato europeo rally per Alberto Battistolli e Simone Scattolin, che chiudono quinti in Portogallo al Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras una gara difficile, condizionata dal terreno pesante per le torrenziali piogge che hanno dato una parziale tregua solo nella giornata di domenica.

Già in prova i due portacolori vicentini fanno vedere i grandi progressi messi in mostra negli ultimi mesi e, soprattutto, la crescita esponenziale rispetto ad un anno fa.

Si confermano poi nelle due giornate, con una rimonta finale che dalla sesta posizione li vede chiudere in quinta sulla loro Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2, a tre minuti e mezzo dai vincitori, miglior risultato di sempre nell’Europeo dove finora non erano mai entrati nella “top ten”.

“Un grazie a tutti – il commento a caldo di Alberto – ma in particolar modo a Simone Scattolin e Giandomenico Basso che io considero un po’ i miei angeli custodi”.