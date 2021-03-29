10.3 C
Vicenza
30 Marzo 2021

SPORTvicentino
Il Rally della Val d’Orcia parla vicentino: successi per Giacomo Costenaro e Lucky Battistolli

di Redazione085
La Hyundai i20 di Giacomo Costenaro e Justin Bardini (ph. Gabriele Forti)
RALLY – Parla vicentino il Rally della Val d’Orcia 2021 che ha fatto registrare due prestigiosi successi per i piloti della nostra provincia.
È il marosticense Giacomo Costenaro a salire sul gradino più alto del podio insieme con l’esperto Justin Bardini nella corsa riservato alle auto moderne. In una gara incerta ed equilibrata fin dalle prime prove speciali il duo, portacolori dell’Hawk Racing Club, all’esordio con la Hyundai i20, ha preceduto Simone Campedelli e Gianfrancesco Rappa su Volkswagen Polo R5 ed un altro driver berico, Alberto Battistolli, navigato da Simone Scattolin, protagonisti di una clamorosa rimonta che dal 28° posto li ha fatti risalire fino al podio, aggiudicandosi quattro delle sei prove speciali in programma.
Invece nel 3° Rally Storico, primo appuntamento del Campionato Italiano Rally Storici Terra, ha dominato fin dalla prova d’apertura Luigi Battistolli “Lucky” con al suo fianco Fabrizia Pons portando in gara la regina delle vettura da rally, ossia una spettacolare Lancia Delta Integrale: il duo ha preceduto il sammarinese Bianchini che con Paganoni utilizzava la stessa vettura.

