16 Aprile 2026

SPORTvicentino
Calcio L.R. Vicenza Virtus Primo Piano Slider

Tornano i Camp del LR Vicenza per un’estate di gioco e divertimento

di Redazione0562
Un’estate in cui al centro ci sono i ragazzi e il divertimento!
E’ questa la ricetta consolidata dei Camp targati LR Vicenza, che l’anno scorso hanno visto ben 560 iscritti nelle differenti sedi.
Oggi la presentazione della nuova edizione che, dall’8 giugno, tornerà in campo.
Ad illustrarla il responsabile del settore giovanile biancorosso Michele Nicolin, affiancato da Lorenzo Simeoni, responsabile tecnico del vivaio della società e da Alice Sammarco (Lane For All), una figura di comprovata esperienza, che nel 2027 festeggerà i 30 anni di Camp biancorossi!

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