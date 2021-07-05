29.4 C
Vicenza
5 Luglio 2021

Giacomo Parisotto centra la doppietta “Mini” sulla pista del Mugello

di Redazione051
MOTORI – Week-end da incorniciare per il giovane pilota vicentino Giacomo Parisotto, protagonista sulla pista del Mugello nel Mini Challenge Italia 2021.
Tra i piloti dell’Academy Parisotto, che corre con la licenza di ACI Vicenza, nella categoria Lite ha centrato il successo in gara 1 imponendosi davanti a Federico Casoli e Tommaso Roveda mentre in gara 2 si è lasciato alle spalle Selina Prantl e ancora Roveda.

