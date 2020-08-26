Palascherma, nuova area per la scherma paralimpica

Al Palascherma, in via Riello 10, verrà realizzata un’area per la scherma paralimpica
Il progetto definitivo – esecutivo, predisposto dai tecnici del servizio lavori pubblici e manutenzioni, è stato approvato oggi dalla giunta e sarà realizzato a breve grazie al finanziamento della Regione Veneto.
Il progetto prevede la trasformazione dell’area adibita a patio di ingresso secondario del palascherma in una zona dedicata alla scherma paralimpica. Inoltre si interverrà anche per l’abbattimento delle barriere architettoniche con la realizzazione di una rampa esterna per persone con disabilità da collocare in corrispondenza dell’ingresso principale, riutilizzando una rampa interna che verrà smontata e riposizionata.
Il costo complessivo dell’intervento è di 29.950 euro (iva compresa) e sarà finanziato per 20.962 euro attraverso la Legge regionale 11 maggio 2015 “Disposizioni generali in materia di attività motoria e sportiva” che prevede il sostegno economico per la messa a norma dell’impiantistica sportiva. Le modalità di richiesta approvate nel 2019 dalla giunta regionale prevedono interventi per lavori il cui importo non sia inferiore ai 10 mila euro e non sia superiore ai 50 mila.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.