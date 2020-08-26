Palascherma, nuova area per la scherma paralimpica

Al Palascherma, in via Riello 10, verrà realizzata un’area per la scherma paralimpica

Il progetto definitivo – esecutivo, predisposto dai tecnici del servizio lavori pubblici e manutenzioni, è stato approvato oggi dalla giunta e sarà realizzato a breve grazie al finanziamento della Regione Veneto.

Il progetto prevede la trasformazione dell’area adibita a patio di ingresso secondario del palascherma in una zona dedicata alla scherma paralimpica. Inoltre si interverrà anche per l’abbattimento delle barriere architettoniche con la realizzazione di una rampa esterna per persone con disabilità da collocare in corrispondenza dell’ingresso principale, riutilizzando una rampa interna che verrà smontata e riposizionata.

Il costo complessivo dell’intervento è di 29.950 euro (iva compresa) e sarà finanziato per 20.962 euro attraverso la Legge regionale 11 maggio 2015 “Disposizioni generali in materia di attività motoria e sportiva” che prevede il sostegno economico per la messa a norma dell’impiantistica sportiva. Le modalità di richiesta approvate nel 2019 dalla giunta regionale prevedono interventi per lavori il cui importo non sia inferiore ai 10 mila euro e non sia superiore ai 50 mila.