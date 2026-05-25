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27 Maggio 2026

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Daniele Di Donato resta sulla panchina dell’Arzignano Valchiampo

di Redazione0272
CALCIO SERIE C SKY WIFI – Adesso é ufficiale! Daniele Di Donato allenerà l’Arzignano Valchiampo anche nella prossima stagione. La società del presidente Lino Chilese ha comunicato il prolungamento del contratto con il tecnico abruzzese fino al 30 giugno 2027.

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Daniele Di Donato resta sulla panchina dell’Arzignano Valchiampo

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