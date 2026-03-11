Stadio Romeo Menti sold-out per la sfida tra LR Vicenza e Italia U23

E’ già un Menti sold-out per la partita di lunedì sera, 16 marzo, tra il LR Vicenza e l’ Inter U23 in quella che potrebbe già essere festa promozione per la squadra di Fabio Gallo !

Bruciati in men che non si dica i biglietti messi in vendita e saranno tanti i tifosi che non potranno essere allo stadio.