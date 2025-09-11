19.6 C
Dai Veterani dello sport il premio “atleta dell’anno” a Marta Giaretta

SCI – E dopo il premio “Città di Vicenza” per lo sport ricevuto domenica al teatro Olimpico dalle mani del sindaco di Vicenza Giacomo Possamai, un altro riconoscimento per Marta Giaretta!
La diciottenne sciatrice vicentina, portacolori delle Fiamme gialle, è stata premiata “atleta dell’anno 2025” dall’Unione nazionale Veterani dello sport.
“Devo tutto ai miei genitori – ha dichiarato Marta – per essere arrivata fin qui. Da parte mia ci metto sempre il massimo impegno, però non deve mai mancare il divertimento in quello che faccio.
Le Olimpiadi? Sono un sogno, che spero un giorno si possa avverare”.
A congratularsi con le anche l’assessore allo sport Leone Zilio e il delegato provinciale del Coni Giuseppe Franco Falco.
Franco Impalmi, presidente dell’Unione nazionale veterani dello sport sezione Nello Dalla Fontana, ha ricordato come nell’albo d’oro del premio figurino tanti nomi illustri, tra cui Thomas Ceccon e Davide Ghiotto solo per ricordarne alcuni dei più recenti.
Presenti in sala degli stucchi anche il capitano della Guardia di Finanza Federico Giombetti, la delegata regionale UNVS Flaminia Campi e il presidente della Fisi di Vicenza Luca Lagnerini.

