Dai Veterani dello sport il premio “atleta dell’anno” a Marta Giaretta

SCI – E dopo il premio “Città di Vicenza” per lo sport ricevuto domenica al teatro Olimpico dalle mani del sindaco di Vicenza Giacomo Possamai, un altro riconoscimento per Marta Giaretta!
La diciottenne sciatrice vicentina, portacolori delle Fiamme gialle, è stata premiata “atleta dell’anno 2025” dall’Unione nazionale Veterani dello sport.
“Devo tutto ai miei genitori – ha dichiarato Marta – per essere arrivata fin qui. Da parte mia ci metto sempre il massimo impegno, però non deve mai mancare il divertimento in quello che faccio.
Le Olimpiadi? Sono un sogno, che spero un giorno si possa avverare”.
A congratularsi con le anche l’assessore allo sport Leone Zilio e il delegato provinciale del Coni Giuseppe Franco Falco.
Franco Impalmi, presidente dell’Unione nazionale veterani dello sport sezione Nello Dalla Fontana, ha ricordato come nell’albo d’oro del premio figurino tanti nomi illustri, tra cui Thomas Ceccon e Davide Ghiotto solo per ricordarne alcuni dei più recenti.
Presenti in sala degli stucchi anche il capitano della Guardia di Finanza Federico Giombetti, la delegata regionale UNVS Flaminia Campi e il presidente della Fisi di Vicenza Luca Lagnerini.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.