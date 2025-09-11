Dai Veterani dello sport il premio “atleta dell’anno” a Marta Giaretta

SCI – E dopo il premio “Città di Vicenza” per lo sport ricevuto domenica al teatro Olimpico dalle mani del sindaco di Vicenza Giacomo Possamai , un altro riconoscimento per Marta Giaretta !

“Devo tutto ai miei genitori – ha dichiarato Marta – per essere arrivata fin qui. Da parte mia ci metto sempre il massimo impegno, però non deve mai mancare il divertimento in quello che faccio.

Le Olimpiadi? Sono un sogno, che spero un giorno si possa avverare”.