Giorgio Zamuner pronto a cambiare il LR Vicenza con serietà e ambizione

di Redazione079
 CALCIO SERIE C NOW – La nuova stagione del LR Vicenza L.R. Vicenza inizia dal ritorno di un ex giocatore biancorosso: Giorgio Zamuner!
Chi ha qualche anno in più ricorda quella sua corsa perdifiato nello spareggio a Ferrara contro il Prato per non retrocedere in serie C2.
“Si giocò di giovedì pomeriggio perché poi c’erano i Mondiali. Eppure allo stadio Menti c’erano più di 8000 tifosi a sostenerci” racconta il neo direttore sportivo.
E sull’affetto dei sostenitori berici non ha dubbi: “Adesso sono delusi, però questa piazza non perderà mai il suo amore per la squadra”.

