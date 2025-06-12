24.1 C
Vicenza
14 Giugno 2025

Hockey Trissino piega Lodi ai rigori ed è festa tricolore per la quarta volta

di Redazione0127
HOCKEY PISTA – Una serata dalle mille emozioni regala a Hockey Trissino il quarto titolo tricolore della sua storia!
E’ stata una Gara-4 straripante di emozioni, di gol e di ribaltoni quella contro Amatori Wasken Lodi, decisa poi ai rigori: quello decisivo porta la firma di Morais, ma soprattutto sono state decisive le parate di Zampoli.
Trissino ritorna sul tetto d’Italia dopo due anni, firmando anche la doppietta Scudetto-Coppa Italia, rifacendosi della sconfitta in Gara-5 contro il Forte dei Marmi solo un anno fa.
