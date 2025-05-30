27.7 C
Vicenza
1 Giugno 2025

Il tributo di Schio a Daniele Orsato nel ricordo di Stefano Farina

di Redazione067
Un premio, quello intitolato allo scomparso Stefano Farina, ma soprattutto il tributo del Comune di Schio a Daniele Orsato, uno dei grandi arbitri della storia italiana e internazionale.
Non un concittadino, essendo di Parlati di Recoaro, però da sempre orgoglio della sezione “Aldo Frezza”.
Grandi le emozioni come lo erano gli ospiti intervenuti alla tavola rotonda: Paolo Casarin, Daniele Chiffi, Pierpaolo Perrone, Sergio Gasparin. E poi i “padroni di casa”, il sindaco Cristina Mariga e l’assessore allo sport Aldo Munarini.
Nella gremita sala del Faber Box anche il figlio di Stefano Farina, Nello Francesco, che segue le orme dell’illustre papà, e la sorella Roberta.
Il resoconto completo nel prossimo numero di Sportvicentino in edicola sabato 14 giugno.

