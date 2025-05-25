19.1 C
Al traguardo di Asiago arrivo in solitaria di Carlos Verona, ma Del Toro resta in rosa

di Redazione090
CICLIKSMO – Al termine di una tappa molto difficile é lo spagnolo Carlos Verona, portacolori della Lidl Trek, a trionfare all’arrivo di Asiago vincendo per distacco la quindicesima tappa del Giro d’Italia, la Fiume Veneto-Asiago di 219 chilometri.
Sul traguardo ha preceduto di 22″ Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) e Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team).
Il messicano Isaac Del Toro conserva la maglia rosa con 1’20” di vantaggio su Simon Yates e 1’26” da Juan Ayuso.

