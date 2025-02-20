6 C
Vicenza
21 Febbraio 2025

Il difensore Filippo De Col rinnova con il LR Vicenza fino al 30 giugno 2026

CALCIO SERIE C NOW – Prolungamento di contratto sino al 30 giugno 2026 tra Filippo De Col e il LR Vicenza.
De Col, difensore classe 1993, con la maglia biancorossa dalla scorsa stagione ha totalizzato 62 presenze, tra campionato e coppa, siglando 4 reti.

