4.4 C
Vicenza
23 Novembre 2024

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Slider Tennis

Per Tennis Comunali Vicenza domenica trasferta contro il Match Ball Siracusa

di Redazione030
TENNIS PLAYOFF SERIE A2 – Sarà il TC Match Ball Siracusa, seconda classificata nel suo girone dietro la Canottieri Padova, l’avversaria di Tennis Comunali Vicenza nel primo turno dei playoff promozione: questo l’esito del sorteggio effettuato martedì mattina.
Trasferta lunghissima da affrontare e, in caso di passaggio del turno, la doppia sfida con la Canottieri Casale per sognare la serie A1.

