Dopo il titolo europeo Marco Carretta agli Australian Open Deaf 2025

di Redazione0108
TENNIS – Lo scorso giugno si é laureato campione europeo sordi, il prossimo gennaio parteciperà agli Australian Open Deaf Championship 2025.
Continua l’ascesa di Marco Carretta tennista vicentino premiato anche in occasione di “Vicentini sul podio” dove intervistato aveva dichiarato: “Il mio obiettivo é diventare il numero 1 del mondo!”.
La strada é quella giusta!

