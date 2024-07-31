27.7 C
Luca Rigoldi lancia nuove sfide con la forza delle idee (e della squadra)

“La boxe é uno sport di squadra”!
Certo a combattere sul ring ci va lui, ma la forza delle sue sfide, sportive e non solo, gli arriva anche dalle persone che gli stanno vicino.
Come mercoledì sera nella palestra 268R dove Luca Rigoldi ha dato appuntamento a tanti amici.
Per illustrare le nuove sfide che lo attendono, ma anche per ripercorrere le tappe che lo hanno portato fin qui, plurititolato campione europeo, grazie alla “fame di risultati ma sempre tenendo i piedi ben saldi per terra”.
“Lo sport insegna a maturare, a crescere, a diventare, uomini e donne di valori – ha sottolineato il pugile – Questa é la nostra palestra: una scuola, un posto dove incontrarsi, per qualcuno anche una seconda famiglia. Vincere é difficile, riconfermarsi ancora di più”.
Ma Luca Rigoldi ha già messo le basi per la sua carriera una volta smesso di combattere: la 268R é più di un posto dove allenarsi. Si guarda al fisico, ma anche alla salute nel suo complesso.
Lo si legge nel nuovo logo, l’ultima creazione di Riccardo Facci, prematuramente scomparso poco più di una settimana fa.
Si guarda avanti per continuare in un percorso in cui lo sport si intreccia indelebilmente con la vita.
Dei campioni e di ognuno di noi!

