Luca Rigoldi lancia nuove sfide con la forza delle idee (e della squadra)

Certo a combattere sul ring ci va lui, ma la forza delle sue sfide, sportive e non solo, gli arriva anche dalle persone che gli stanno vicino.

Come mercoledì sera nella palestra 268R dove Luca Rigoldi ha dato appuntamento a tanti amici.

Per illustrare le nuove sfide che lo attendono, ma anche per ripercorrere le tappe che lo hanno portato fin qui, plurititolato campione europeo, grazie alla “fame di risultati ma sempre tenendo i piedi ben saldi per terra”.