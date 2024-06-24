Il mondo degli arbitri piange la scomparsa di Giovanni Stevanato

ARBITRI – Lutto per il mondo degli arbitri, che piange la prematura scomparsa di Giovanni Stevanato!
Nato a Noale, in provincia di Venezia, divenne arbitro della sezione AIA Di Mestre a 16 anni, iniziando a dirigere dalla stagione sportiva 1974/1975.
Come direttore di gara raggiunse la CAN D, dove arbitrò dal 1986 al 1990. Dal 1991 prese poi la bandierina in mano arrivando ai vertici della CAN dove, dal 1995 al 2004, collezionò 146 presenze in Serie A e 49 in Serie B. Le qualità tecniche nel ruolo lo portarono ad essere nominato assistente internazionale, con un totale di 47 designazioni tra il 1998 ed il 2002.
Giovanni Stevanato è però ricordato anche per la sua importante attività dirigenziale. In ambito nazionale fu componente per tre stagioni sportive della CAN, dal 2006 al 2009. Dal 2009/2010 svolse il ruolo di componente alla CAN D per altre due stagioni, dopo una prima esperienza nel 2005/2006. Sempre in Italia operò come componente del Settore Tecnico-Modulo Formazione e Componente della Commissione Nazionale per la selezione di assistenti arbitrali.
Dalla Stagione 2021/2022 fino al giugno 2023 portò la sua esperienza ai giovani, in qualità di presidente del Comitato Regionale Arbitri del Veneto.
Di grande rilievo anche l’attività dirigenziale svolta in ambito internazionale FIFA e UEFA:
