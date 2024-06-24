Il mondo degli arbitri piange la scomparsa di Giovanni Stevanato

ARBITRI – Lutto per il mondo degli arbitri, che piange la prematura scomparsa di Giovanni Stevanato!

Come direttore di gara raggiunse la CAN D , dove arbitrò dal 1986 al 1990. Dal 1991 prese poi la bandierina in mano arrivando ai vertici della CAN dove, dal 1995 al 2004, collezionò 146 presenze in Serie A e 49 in Serie B. Le qualità tecniche nel ruolo lo portarono ad essere nominato assistente internazionale, con un totale di 47 designazioni tra il 1998 ed il 2002.

Giovanni Stevanato è però ricordato anche per la sua importante attività dirigenziale. In ambito nazionale fu componente per tre stagioni sportive della CAN, dal 2006 al 2009. Dal 2009/2010 svolse il ruolo di componente alla CAN D per altre due stagioni, dopo una prima esperienza nel 2005/2006. Sempre in Italia operò come componente del Settore Tecnico-Modulo Formazione e Componente della Commissione Nazionale per la selezione di assistenti arbitrali.

Dalla Stagione 2021/2022 fino al giugno 2023 portò la sua esperienza ai giovani, in qualità di presidente del Comitato Regionale Arbitri del Veneto.