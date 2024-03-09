A Milano un pareggio da… 10 per la Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza

PALLANUOTO SERIE B – Pareggio per 10-10 della Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza contro la Waterpolo Milano Metanopoli nella storica piscina Cozzi.

Un ottimo punto verso la tranquillità per la squadra allenata da Mirco Dal Bosco pur con qualche rimpianto per le occasioni avute nel finale.

Resta la consapevolezza di aver giocato contro una squadra che militava in categorie superiori e che in questo campionato ha perso solo a Vicenza e pareggiato in caso solo con i berici!