8.8 C
Vicenza
11 Marzo 2024

SPORTvicentino
Pallanuoto Primo Piano Slider

A Milano un pareggio da… 10 per la Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza

di Redazione079
PALLANUOTO SERIE B – Pareggio per 10-10 della Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza contro la Waterpolo Milano Metanopoli nella storica piscina Cozzi.
Un ottimo punto verso la tranquillità per la squadra allenata da Mirco Dal Bosco pur con qualche rimpianto per le occasioni avute nel finale.
Resta la consapevolezza di aver giocato contro una squadra che militava in categorie superiori e che in questo campionato ha perso solo a Vicenza e pareggiato in caso solo con i berici!

Ti potrebbe interessare:

In arrivo un fine settimana a tutta corsa con Ultrabericus e StrAVicenza

Redazione

La Civitus Allianz Vicenza cade anche a Jesi e ora attende la sosta

Redazione

Il gol di Golemic decide il derby tra LR Vicenza ed Arzignano Valchiampo

Redazione

Lascia un commento