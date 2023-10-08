20.6 C
Tennis Comunali Vicenza in rimonta “scala” il Colle degli Dei

di Redazione049
TENNIS SERIE A2 – Buona la prima per Tennis Comunali Vicenza, che debutta nel nuovo campionato con un successo in rimonta per 4-2 contro il COLLE DEGLI DEI.
Grandi protagonisti della sfida l’argentino Thiago Tirante e Giovanni Peruffo, vincitori sia in singolare che in doppio.
Nelle fila avversarie in evidenza il vicentino Francesco Ferrari, che piega al termine di una battaglia di poco meno di quattro ore Gabriele Bosio con il punteggio di 7-6 6-7 6-2.
Domenica si replica sempre sui campi di via Monte Zebio contro il Tennis Club Villasanta, che oggi é andato a vincere a Pesaro contro il T.C. Baratoff per 6-0.

