Alessandra Ilic al Bulgaria Open di taekwondo dopo il quinto posto a Lubiana

TAEKWONDO – In Slovenia il 26 febbraio si è svolto il torneo internazionale Slovenia Open valevole per il ranking mondiale olimpico.

Agli ottavi incontra l’atleta della nazionale del Kazakistan, Bimyrza Rakoni , che supera per due round a zero;

ai quarti affronta la forte austriaca Marlene Jahl, testa di serie del torneo e numero 9 nel ranking mondiale,

terza al campionato del mondo a Guadalajara in Messico lo scorso novembre. Atleta estremamente esperta con 10 anni di età in più, vince di mestiere su Alessandra per due round a zero ma sempre di misura e, poi, si aggiudicherà il torneo.