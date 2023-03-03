12.2 C
Alessandra Ilic al Bulgaria Open di taekwondo dopo il quinto posto a Lubiana

TAEKWONDO – In Slovenia il 26 febbraio si è svolto il torneo internazionale Slovenia Open valevole per il ranking mondiale olimpico.
Buona la prestazione di Alessandra Ilic, portacolori dell’Accademia Veneta Taekwondo Team 2000, che al torneo internazionale di Lubiana chiude al quinto posto dimostrando di essere sulla strada giusta e accumulando ulteriore esperienza.
Agli ottavi incontra l’atleta della nazionale del Kazakistan, Bimyrza Rakoni, che supera per due round a zero;
ai quarti affronta la forte austriaca Marlene Jahl, testa di serie del torneo e numero 9 nel ranking mondiale,
terza al campionato del mondo a Guadalajara in Messico lo scorso novembre. Atleta estremamente esperta con 10 anni di età in più, vince di mestiere su Alessandra per due round a zero ma sempre di misura e, poi, si aggiudicherà il torneo.
Brava quindi Alessandra che non ha sfigurato di fronte ad avversarie di esperienza e grande palmarès, confermando la crescita in questi tornei internazionali.
Ora Ale, già convocata dalla nazionale italiana a Roma in ritiro pre-gara, rappresenterà l’Italia a Sofia il prossimo 5 marzo al Bulgaria Open, torneo di categoria G2.

