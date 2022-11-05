16.6 C
Vicenza
6 Novembre 2022

SPORTvicentino
In edicola il nuovo numero di Sportvicentino per ritrovare le “buone notizie”

di Redazione069
Ed eccoci in  edicola con il nuovo numero di Sportvicentino!
Un numero un po’ speciale in cui vogliamo tornare a dare le “buone notizie” come spiega nel suo editoriale il direttore Paola Ambrosetti.
Ecco allora le storie straordinarie di Federico Rossi e di Stefano Ruaro: il primo ha scalato lo Stelvio su una carrozzina, il secondo ha concluso una Ironman nonostante debba combattere con il morbo di Parkinson. Senza dimenticare Silvia Marsetti che ha corso la maratona di Berlino vestita da orsa per aiutare le donne che sono vittime di violenza.
Ma anche Pietro Piantella, il capitano della Rangers Rugby Vicenza che si é laureato in ingegneria gestionale.
E poi il “grande” calcio dei piccoli, vale a dire il Mundialito, organizzato da L.R. Vicenza, USD Altair 1963 e SPORTvicentino con finali allo stadio Menti sabato 12 novembre.
Copertina dedicata a Tennis Comunali Vicenza che riparte dalla serie A2 puntando sui suoi giovani mentre Acciaierie Valbruna Palladio Baseball festeggia la promozione in serie B.
Ultima ma non ultima un’arte di difesa antica, lo jujitsu, protagonista dell’ultima conviviale del Panathlon Vicenza con JU JITSU Team Vicenza.
Un numero tutto da leggere, in abbinata a GuidACI, la rivista di ACI Vicenza che punta i riflettori sul mondo della mobilità e del motorsport. Da non perdere!

