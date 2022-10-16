14 C
Vicenza
17 Ottobre 2022

SPORTvicentino
Rugby

Serie A: i Rangers superano Valsugana all’ultimo secondo

di Redazione070
Ancora una vittoria sul filo di lana per la Rangers che supera Valsugana 42-38 con ben 6 mete per parte e continui avvicendamenti di tabellone. A fare la differenza, oltre al gran cuore del pacchetto di mischia biancorosso che conquista la meta di punizione che vale il sorpasso finale, le trasformazioni senza errori di Pedro Mercerat. Tre su tre per la Rangers, un inizio di stagione importante!
FOTO DI ALESSANDRO ZONTA

