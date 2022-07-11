21.8 C
Intitolata a Remo Marchezzolo la sede della Delegazione Figc di Vicenza

di Redazione022
“Alziamo i calici”.
Già Remo avrebbe voluto sicuramente concludere così questo momento che aveva richiamato tanti amici, i suoi amici.
Quelli che ancora non riescono a rendersi conto che il professor Remo Marchezzolo, per tutti semplicemente Remo, non c’è più.
Restano i messaggi nel cellulare del delegato Figc di Vicenza Marco Franceschetto, restano i tantissimi ricordi dei momenti vissuti assieme sui campi da calcio ma non solo.
Francesco Rucco ricorda il cartellino verde estratto proprio il giorno della sua elezione a sindaco.
La voce si incrina rotta dalla commozione: Remo era stato il suo professore di educazione fisica anche se non mancava di ricordare che quell’allievo per lo sport non era proprio così portato.
E poi le parole del presidente della LND Veneto Giuseppe Ruzza, del vice presidente vicario Patrick Pitton, di Valter Bedin e Claudio Conte che in rappresentanza del L.R. Vicenza porta una maglia biancorossa.
Come i calzettoni che indossava Remo, uno bianco e uno rosso, in omaggio alla squadra che tanto amava.
Come i bambini a cui regalava i cartellini verdi, ma soprattutto il suo sorriso.
“Non si arrabbiava mai: dovrei imparare da lui” ricorda Ruzza.
Già quel sorriso contagioso é l’eredità più bella che ha lasciato e che oggi, a dispetto della commozione, rivive nel volto della figlia Cristina. Con lei la signora Maria, a cui é toccato il taglio del nastro.
E poi ci sono Leonardo ed Ettore, i nipotini così amati: entrambi giocano a calcio e applaudono forte ricordando quel nonno così speciale, non soltanto per loro.
Don Gino Prandina effettua la benedizione ufficiale e in quella targa c’è tutto Remo: “Far giocare un bambino, si migliora il mondo”.
Era il suo credo autentico, il modo di trasmettere valori antichi in un mondo che a volte sembra averli persi di vista.
Invece, gli amici di oggi e di ieri, testimoniano che l’eredità é viva più che mai.
Ci sono i presidenti della Figc Delegazione di Vicenza Adriano, Fin, Luciano De Gaspari, Domenico Spalluto, il “grande vecchio” del calcio veneto ed italiano come é stato ricordato Enrico Galuppo, per la Delegazione Figc di Bassano Livio Birti, in rappresentanza degli arbitri Enrico Fagnani, Massimo Gastaldello.
Ed ancora l’ex presidente del Comitao regionale veneto Gianni Guardini ed il consigliere federale Florio Zanon.
Senza dimenticare la Delegazione Figc di Vicenza, al gran completo, dove Remo ha lavorato per oltre trent’anni.
E che oggi porta il suo nome!

