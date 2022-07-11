Intitolata a Remo Marchezzolo la sede della Delegazione Figc di Vicenza

Come i calzettoni che indossava Remo, uno bianco e uno rosso, in omaggio alla squadra che tanto amava.
Come i bambini a cui regalava i cartellini verdi, ma soprattutto il suo sorriso.
“Non si arrabbiava mai: dovrei imparare da lui” ricorda Ruzza.
Già quel sorriso contagioso é l’eredità più bella che ha lasciato e che oggi, a dispetto della commozione, rivive nel volto della figlia Cristina. Con lei la signora Maria, a cui é toccato il taglio del nastro.
E poi ci sono Leonardo ed Ettore, i nipotini così amati: entrambi giocano a calcio e applaudono forte ricordando quel nonno così speciale, non soltanto per loro.
Don Gino Prandina effettua la benedizione ufficiale e in quella targa c’è tutto Remo: “Far giocare un bambino, si migliora il mondo”.
Era il suo credo autentico, il modo di trasmettere valori antichi in un mondo che a volte sembra averli persi di vista.
Invece, gli amici di oggi e di ieri, testimoniano che l’eredità é viva più che mai.
Ci sono i presidenti della Figc Delegazione di VicenzaAdriano, Fin, Luciano De Gaspari, Domenico Spalluto, il “grande vecchio” del calcio veneto ed italiano come é stato ricordato Enrico Galuppo, per la Delegazione Figc di Bassano Livio Birti, in rappresentanza degli arbitri Enrico Fagnani, Massimo Gastaldello.
Ed ancora l’ex presidente del Comitao regionale veneto Gianni Guardini ed il consigliere federale Florio Zanon.
Senza dimenticare la Delegazione Figc di Vicenza, al gran completo, dove Remo ha lavorato per oltre trent’anni.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AcceptInfo
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.