Vicenza
8 Luglio 2022

Daniel Cappelletti prolunga con il LR Vicenza: il difensore in biancorosso fino al 2024

CALCIO SERIE C – Prolungamento di contratto per Daniel Cappelletti: il difensore vestirà la maglia del LR Vicenza sino al 30 giugno 2024.

Cappelletti, classe ’91, in biancorosso vanta 66 presenze in campionato e 7 reti messe a segno.

