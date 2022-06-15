29.7 C
La Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza “sommerge” Padova e festeggia la promozione in B

PALLANUOTO SERIE C – Il sogno é diventato realtà!
La Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza “sommerge” Padova e festeggia la promozione in serie B in una stagione che ha visto la squadra allenata da Mirco Dal Bosco sempre protagonista.
Un gruppo di ragazzi cresciuti in casa, molti dei quali giovanissimi, affiancato da alcuni giocatori d’esperienza che si sono messi a disposizione aiutandoli a crescere e a coronare l’impresa.
A far festa alle piscine di viale Ferrarin anche Luigi Battistolli che ha “targato” Rangers Vigilanza la formazione vicentina e l’assessore allo sport Matteo Celebron.
Per salutare l’impresa la squadra sarà ospite del Panathlon Vicenza nella conviviale in programma martedì 28 giugno.

