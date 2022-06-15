Claudia Sperotti (Equipe Judo Caldogno) di bronzo nella Coppa Italia A1 a Roma

JUDO – Claudia Sperotti, portacolori dell‘Equipe Judo Caldogno, nello scorso fine settimana a Roma ha disputato la finale di Coppa Italia A1 che ha visto protagoniste le 16 migliori atlete del panorama italiano.

Claudia ha potuto accedere a questa finale in virtù del primo posto conquistato nella finale A2 svoltasi a fine aprile.

L’atleta vicentina ha subito una battuta d’arresto al primo turno con la campionessa in carica Juniores.

Poi, però, viene ripescata e affronta e vince i due successivi incontri con la determinazione giusta conquistandosi cosi la finale per il terzo posto che con un ippon (ko tecnico) a pochi minuti dall’inizio decreta la sua vittoria e le regala la medaglia di bronzo.

“Ero partita per fare bene e per riscattarmi dall’ultima prestazione al campionato italiano Junior dove non ero al 100% – il commento di Claudia – Sono comunque soddisfatta del risultato visto il valore delle avversarie anche se speravo in qualcosa in più. Ringrazio Il mio maestro Mauro Semeraro e la mia società Equipe Judo Caldogno”.