29.1 C
Vicenza
5 Giugno 2022

SPORTvicentino
Primo Piano Slider Varie

In edicola il numero di giugno di SPORTVicentino: in copertina Loretta Pavan

di Redazione054
Ed eccoci di nuovo in edicola!
Nel nuovo numero di SPORTVicentino copertina ed intervista di apertura a firma di Laura Anni dedicata a Loretta Pavan, una donna straordinaria che dal dolore e la malattia ha saputo trovare la forza per nuove sfide: con le sue imprese in bicicletta aiuta la ricerca.
Calcio amarcord protagonista nel nuovo libro di Adriano Bardin “Ricordi biancorossi: anni 60-70” dedicato alle donne.
Nel nome di Romeo e Umberto Menti un nuovo premio riservato ai giocatori del settore giovanile meritevoli per qualità calcistiche e profitto scolastico.
Riflettori puntati sul tennis con l’intervista di Sofia Antolini a Thomas Nucera, il giovane giocatore di Tennis Palladio 98 che ha esordito con una wild card nel tabellone delle qualificazioni del Challenger Città di Vicenza.
E poi l’analisi del nostro direttore Paola Ambrosetti sui “padri diversi”: Novak Djokovic e Apostolos Tsitsipas.
Baseball con Acciaierie Valbruna Palladio Baseball che saluta Joan Manuel Martinez e ritira la sua maglia.
40 anni di storia della Pallamano Malo che per il secondo anno consecutivo ha sfiorato la promozione in serie A1.
Nell’ultima conviviale del Panathlon Vicenza protagonisti il Circolo Spada Vicenza ASD e una grande iniziativa di solidarietà con l’asta della maglia degli All Blacks dei record.
E ancora Tacchetti di Provincia con il racconto di Federico Moretti al L.R. Vicenza.
Il trail con Alessandro Zonta che propone per i più esperti “le creste di San Giorgio”.
In tutte le edicole ancora al prezzo promozionale di 1 euro!

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Città di Vicenza – La grande festa dei giovani

Redazione

In edicola il numero di giugno di SPORTVicentino: in copertina Loretta Pavan

Redazione

Rebecca Lonedo vince la Corritreviso

Redazione

Lascia un commento