Domenica si accendono i riflettori sul 15° Torneo internazionale Città di Vicenza

TENNIS – Si accendono i riflettori sul 15° Torneo internazionale Città di Vicenza – Trofeo FL Service.

Domenica si inizia dalle ore 10 con le partite di qualificazione che vedranno in campo anche tre giovanissimi di Tennis Palladio 98 : Mattia Ghedin, Thomas Nucera ed Edoardo Cherie Ligniere.
Sul centrale, non prima delle 13.30, giocherà anche l’ex n. 10 del mondo Ernest Gulbis.
L’ingresso è gratuito!

