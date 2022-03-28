21.1 C
Vicenza
28 Marzo 2022

SPORTvicentino
Marce Primo Piano

Marta Cunico vince il Trail del Chianti

di Redazione090
Al Chianti Trail grande risultato per la vicentina Marta Cunico, che a sorpresa taglia il traguardo il traguardo con un tempo di 8° e 23′.
La Cunico, reduce dall’Ultrabericus della settimana scorsa, non aveva grosse pretesa ma ha stupito tutti arrivano prima e cogliendo impreparati anche gli organizzatori per il suo arrivo repentino.
“Le gambe non erano pronte a correre 73km ma la testa (che andava avanti ad acqua e sali dato il mega caldo 🥵) in qualche modo ha guidato.

Percorso con strade bianche, senza pezzi tecnici, con poca ombra e tanta polvere, salite brevi e poco pendenti fino al 50esimo km (dove ti continui a ripetere “basta correre”) e poi ti spari 1000m di dislivello in poco più di 10km (😅).
Contenta di come ho gestito la gara con la forma attuale e soprattutto il sole costante che bruciava, non avevo quella distanza sulle gambe ma comunque sono riuscita a stare sotto il mio obiettivo delle 8h30.
Dopo settimane di sensazioni negative più della posizione sono finalmente contenta di essermi

divertita correndo.” QUESTO IL COMMENTO DI MARTA CUNICO SULLA SUA PAGINA FACEBOOK
Questi i podi
Il podio maschile della prima edizione della Chianti Castles 103 km:
1️⃣ Dario Caruso
3️⃣ Paolo Alessandrini
4️⃣ Flavio Selle
5️⃣ Lucio De Massimi
Il podio femminile della 73 in Chianti Ultra Trail:
2️⃣ Francesca Scribani
3️⃣ Ilaria Lancia
4️⃣ Silvia De Rosa
5️⃣ Claudia Hanisch
Il podio maschile della 73 km Chianti Ultra Trail:
1️⃣ Carlo Salvetti
4️⃣ Marco Frosali
5️⃣ Alessio Bordignon
Il podio femminile della 42 km Chianti Ultra Trail:
1️⃣ Elisa Desco
2️⃣ Jessica Galliani
3️⃣ Raffaella Rossi
4️⃣ Silvia Motta
5️⃣ Nicoletta Gossa
Il podio maschile della 42 km Chianti Ultra Trail
2️⃣ Marco Biondi
3️⃣ Matteo Porro

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Il Circolo della spada Vicenza campione tricolore con le ragazze del fioretto B1

Redazione

La Rangers Pallanuoto Vicenza sull’ottovolante contro la Fondazione Bentegodi

Redazione

Marta Cunico vince il Trail del Chianti

Redazione

Lascia un commento