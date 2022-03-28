Marta Cunico vince il Trail del Chianti

Al Chianti Trail grande risultato per la vicentina Marta Cunico, che a sorpresa taglia il traguardo il traguardo con un tempo di 8° e 23′.
La Cunico, reduce dall’Ultrabericus della settimana scorsa, non aveva grosse pretesa ma ha stupito tutti arrivano prima e cogliendo impreparati anche gli organizzatori per il suo arrivo repentino.
“Le gambe non erano pronte a correre 73km ma la testa (che andava avanti ad acqua e sali dato il mega caldo ) in qualche modo ha guidato.
Percorso con strade bianche, senza pezzi tecnici, con poca ombra e tanta polvere, salite brevi e poco pendenti fino al 50esimo km (dove ti continui a ripetere “basta correre”) e poi ti spari 1000m di dislivello in poco più di 10km ().
Contenta di come ho gestito la gara con la forma attuale e soprattutto il sole costante che bruciava, non avevo quella distanza sulle gambe ma comunque sono riuscita a stare sotto il mio obiettivo delle 8h30.
Dopo settimane di sensazioni negative più della posizione sono finalmente contenta di essermi
divertita correndo.” QUESTO IL COMMENTO DI MARTA CUNICO SULLA SUA PAGINA FACEBOOK
Questi i podi
Il podio maschile della prima edizione della Chianti Castles 103 km:
