Rinvio della partita tra AS Vicenza e Mantova: si recupererà sabato 5 marzo

PALLACANESTRO SERIE A2 FEMMINILE – Non si gioca!

Ancora a corrente alternata la ripartenza per AS Vicenza che, dopo la sconfitta di mercoledì sera ad Udine, avrebbe dovuto ospitare domenica al palazzetto dello sport di via Goldoni Mantova.

La partita, però, non si disputerà a causa di alcuni casi di positività nella squadra ospite e verrà recuperata sabato 5 marzo, alle ore 19, sempre al palasport cittadino.