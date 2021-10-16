15.9 C
Luigi Battistolli rieletto presidente di ACI Vicenza: tra i consiglieri nuovi eletti Miki Biasion

di Redazione049
Si sono svolte oggi, nella sala congressi di Confartigianato, le elezioni per il rinnovo del direttivo di ACI Vicenza per il quadriennio 2021-2025.
Il risultato delle urne ha visto la riconferma plebiscitaria del presidente in carica Luigi Battistolli, premiato con la fiducia dei quasi cento soci votanti per i risultati ottenuti dall’ente negli ultimi quattro anni.
Riconferma nel Consiglio direttivo anche per Stefano Marzotto e Jakob Nicolò Spiller mentre fa il suo ingresso un personaggio che non ha bisogno di presentazioni, il due volte campione del mondo rally Miki Biasion.
Per le categorie speciali eletto Alberto Cuomo e per i revisori Luca Bonadeo e Antonio Gennarelli.
Tra i soci a votare anche il sindaco di Vicenza Francesco Rucco.

