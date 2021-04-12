Vicenza Volley – I risultati del fine settimana

SAN PAOLO ROSSA UNDER 15 Buon punto guadagnato contro la prima in classifica. UNDER 17 AQUAFARMA Vince a Costabissara l’Under 17 Aquafarma. Primi due set con le biancorosse sugli scudi che dominano per 25-9 sia il primo che il secondo. Terzo set che ha registrato un calo di attenzione delle nostre, lasciando spazio ed entusiasmo alle avversarie che hanno portato a casa il set. Prossima gara Domenica ore 11

UNDER 17 RANGERS

Parte bene ma alla lunga lascia buona parte del bottino alle ottime avversarie del Rossano. Under 17 che puo’ ancora ambire alla prima posizione del girone, in virtu’ della qualita’ del roster a disposizione e in considerazione della gara da recuperare rispetto alla capolista.