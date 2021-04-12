9.3 C
Vicenza Volley – I risultati del fine settimana

🔴🔴 SAN PAOLO ROSSA UNDER 15
Buon punto guadagnato contro la prima in classifica.
🔴🔴UNDER 17 AQUAFARMA
Vince a Costabissara l’Under 17 Aquafarma.
Primi due set con le biancorosse sugli scudi che dominano per 25-9 sia il primo che il secondo.
Terzo set che ha registrato un calo di attenzione delle nostre, lasciando spazio ed entusiasmo alle avversarie che hanno portato a casa il set.
Prossima gara Domenica ore 11
🔴🔴UNDER 17 RANGERS
Parte bene ma alla lunga lascia buona parte del bottino alle ottime avversarie del Rossano. Under 17 che puo’ ancora ambire alla prima posizione del girone, in virtu’ della qualita’ del roster a disposizione e in considerazione della gara da recuperare rispetto alla capolista.
Domenica prossima a Santa Maria Nova altra importantissima gara contro Rosa’🔥
🔴🔴UNDER 15 MA IMPIANTI➡ VITTORIA
Grande gara per la squadra di Coach Fasolo che vince in maniera netta e convincente la partita contro Povolaro e mantiene il primo posto nel proprio girone
🔴🔴 ANTENORE VICENZA UNDER 15 Ottima prova delle biancorosse guidate da Rosanna Catapano. Gran gioco e vittoria per tre a zero
🔴🔴 SAN PAOLO UNDER 15 BIANCA Lottano come sempre fino all’ultimo punto le nostre ragazze. Gruppo con tante qualità che saprà regalarci grandi soddisfazioni.
🔴🔴SERIE B1 ➡ BUONA PROVA
Amichevole per la prima squadra, impegnata al palazzetto contro le pari categoria del Volano Trento.
Coach Chiappini ha “mescolato” con successo le carte per provare soluzioni alternative a quelle estremamente valide e collaudate che ben conosciamo. Test eccellente e prova molto buona di tutte le atlete biancorosse!

